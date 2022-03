GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Maranda travelled down to Air Zoo Aerospace and Science Experience to see all of the Spring Break fun they have to offer. Families can experience out of this work fun all week long. From floor shows to exhibits there is not shortage of entertaining family fun!

Plus, Air zoo educators were able to give us a taste of some of the fun experiments and hands-on-activates that families can enjoy. Book your tickets today at airzoo.org!

Take a look!