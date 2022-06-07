GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Air Zoo has so many great activities for kids to take part in this summer, including a variety of summer camps. Many of the camp sessions are sold out but there are still a select few available so grab a spot before they fill up! Click here for a full list of camps.

In addition to their camps, they also offer Homeschool Discovery Days, Preschool STEAM Days, Summer STEAM Days and more. There is never a shortage of things to explore and learn about at Air Zoo!

Air Zoo Aerospace & Science Experience

6151 Portage Road – Portage

Monday – Saturday: 9am-5pm

Sunday: Noon-5pm

