The space exhibit at the Air Zoo Aerospace and Science Museum in Portage. (Sept. 2, 2022)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4) — If you thought space camp was only for kids, the Air Zoo wants you to think again. On Saturday, Aug. 12, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., the Air Zoo is debuting its first Air Zoo After Dark: Adult Space Camp.

Forget about your day job and become an astronaut. Jump into the fun with plenty of hands-on activities that include the creation of aluminum foil hats, button making, stomp rockets, full-motion flight simulators and more.

The space exhibit at the Air Zoo Aerospace and Science Museum in Portage. (Sept. 2, 2022)

You must purchase tickets to attend and all attendees are encouraged to show up in their favorite space gear. The first 300 people who buy a ticket will also receive a special themed goody bag with space-themed prizes. There will be appetizers, a s’mores station and a cosmic cash bar. Learn more about how you can attend adult space camp at the Air Zoo here.

Sponsor Air Zoo