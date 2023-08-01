GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4) — If you thought space camp was only for kids, the Air Zoo wants you to think again. On Saturday, Aug. 12, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., the Air Zoo is debuting its first Air Zoo After Dark: Adult Space Camp.

Forget about your day job and become an astronaut. Jump into the fun with plenty of hands-on activities that include the creation of aluminum foil hats, button making, stomp rockets, full-motion flight simulators and more.

You must purchase tickets to attend and all attendees are encouraged to show up in their favorite space gear. The first 300 people who buy a ticket will also receive a special themed goody bag with space-themed prizes. There will be appetizers, a s’mores station and a cosmic cash bar. Learn more about how you can attend adult space camp at the Air Zoo here.

