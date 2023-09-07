GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Just when you thought the search for the next “American Idol” couldn’t get any more exciting, Maranda and the crew at WOOD TV8/ ABC 4 are taking the quest up a notch!

The team recently visited Grand Rapids University Preparatory Academy to surprise one talented local student, Kamiah Pearson, with an “American Idol” Silver Ticket! This prestigious pass grants Kamiah the golden opportunity to audition live in front of an “American Idol” Executive Producer! If she makes it through this initial round, Kamiah will then audition before Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie! How cool is that?

This ticket is well deserved! Not only is Kamiah a dynamic and outstanding student, but she has always carried a deep passion for singing and music from a very young age. You may even recognize her family from previous performances at Maranda’s Park Parties, at various community events and in-studio. Talk about true talent!

The grand surprise was nothing short of a heartwarming spectacle. Kamiah was shown overwhelming support by her parents, siblings (even one joining from Honduras via Facetime), the school’s principal, staff and peers who cheered her on!

We’re thrilled to show “American Idol” what Kamiah and our West Michigan talent are made of. Congratulations, and continue to dream BIG!