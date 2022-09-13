GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —The Grand Rapids Public Museum is bringing history to life with it’s newest exhibit, A Celebration of Souls: Day of the Dead in Southern Mexico. This new exhibit explores the history and significance of Day of the Dead celebrations in Southern Mexico. This is a fun and exciting exhibit that features authentic Ofrendas created by local community partners from the Latino community in Grand Rapids. It also highlights the traditions of villagers immersed in all aspects of the celebration showcased in 26 photographs throughout the exhibit. You can enjoy, A Celebration of Souls: Day of the Dead in Southern Mexico until November 27th, do not miss your chance to see this wonderful exhibit that directly connects community and culture.

There are also a lot of other fun things happening at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. Art Prize 2022 starts this week and every year the Grand Rapids Public Museum creates an exciting and approachable ArtPrize experience. This year’s exhibit will feature Mark Chatterley’s piece “Wall” which is a large-scale sculpture. The artwork will be shown on the north lawn of the public museum.

The Museum is also offers their Chair Camp Program which teaches the history of Grand Rapids as Furniture City and offers participants the chance to make their own mini chairs that are made from recycled materials. This event is geared towards families of all ages and will involve looking at lots of different furniture to inspire participants to create their own piece. They also offer adult themed classes that involve the crafting of designer drinks. You can find out more information about the Chair Camp Program here, as well as times and classes.

Sponsor Grand Rapids Public Museum