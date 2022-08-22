GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The girls on Georgetown’s softball Little League team from Jenison Michigan are the 2022 Junior League Softball World Series Champions. They played 7 games over 7 days in Kirkland, Washington against teams from all over the world. The hard-working girls are between the ages of 13 and 15 and they live in Jenison and Hudsonville. The team was comprised of girls from different Little League teams, all coming together and working hard for Georgetown’s World Series Win.

When asked what it takes to win the World Series the girls answers consisted of more than just being good at Softball. It takes teamwork, kindness and supporting others when they make mistakes. The advice these girls have to offer when it comes to playing Softball is to never give up and to keep trying no matter what. These girls have worked together and have become quite the family. Their huddle cheer while playing the World Series in Washington was 1-2-3 Michigan, 4-5-6 Family! Congratulations to the Georgetown Little League team for their first ever World Series win!