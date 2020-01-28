Skip to content
WOODTV.com
Grand Rapids
39°
Grand Rapids
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
On TV
ABC Shows
ABC Sports
eightWest
AARP Show
Syndicated
TV Schedule
Guides
Maranda Family Fun
Big 4 Guides
Community Calendar
Photo Galleries ABC4
Maranda
Where You Live
Park Parties
Top Stories
FSU helps high school students receive college credit
Video
Top Stories
Teen cancer survivor shares her beautiful light
Video
Top Stories
WMCAT Student creates Meijer Black History apparel
Video
Pine Rest: Helping kids understand global conflict
Video
Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide March 18th – 20th
Video
Whitecaps celebrate March is Reading Month
Video
Jordan
Live Local Give Local
eightWest
Top Stories
Firekeepers heats things up with grand reopening …
Top Stories
Linking families together: CareLinc helps a local …
Video
Top Stories
CareLinc joins myTEAM TRIUMPH for SHERUNS
Video
You’re invited to the Brilliance Awards
Video
See what’s cooking! Local students learn culinary …
West Michigan BIGGBY lovers share their favorite …
Video
Contests
Daily Buzz
Encore Years by AARP
Hearing by McDonald
Senior Living by Clark
Top Stories
6 ways women can boost retirement savings
Video
Top Stories
The connection between hearing and health
Video
Top Stories
Tax breaks after 50 you can’t afford to miss
Video
Assisted living and memory care options at Clark
Video
More
Contact Us
Woodtv.com
Search
Please enter a search term.
Maranda
FSU helps high school students receive college credit
Top Maranda Headlines
Teen cancer survivor shares her beautiful light
WMCAT Student creates Meijer Black History apparel
Pine Rest: Helping kids understand global conflict
Whitecaps celebrate March is Reading Month
Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide March 18th – 20th
Creating hope and community in Battle Creek!
Latest Video from Maranda
FSU helps high school students receive college credit
Teen cancer survivor shares her beautiful light
WMCAT Student creates Meijer Black History apparel
Pine Rest: Helping kids understand global conflict
Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide
Whitecaps celebrate March is Reading Month
Creating hope and community in Battle Creek!
Maranda Heads to Coopersville High School
Spring Break Fun at Craig’s Cruisers
The power of healing through healthy foods
West Michigan Academy of Environmental Science brings …
Join Wedgwood for State of the Child 2022!
Maranda checks in with Kaydence’s Little Food Pantry …
Pterosaurs take flight at the Grand Rapids Public …
Grand Rapids Griffins go purple for the 10th year!
Run for the Humane Society of West Michigan in the …
Dragons, tacos and a whole lot of fun!
Maranda kicks off March is Reading Month at John …
Priority Health talks Prenatal Infection Prevention …
Biggby Coffee recognizes another West Michigan Hero!
More Videos
Milk Means More
Join Milk Means More for Breakfast & A Book
View All Milk Means More
Battle Creek Community Foundation
Creating hope and community in Battle Creek!
View All bccf
Air Zoo
Check out Air Zoo’s out of this world education programming!
View All Air Zoo
Bethany Christian Services
Bethany Christian Services is calling you to help …
View All Bethany Christian Services
Biggby Coffee
Biggby Coffee recognizes another West Michigan Hero!
View All Biggby
Choice Schools
Some sweet fun for students!
View All Choice Schools
Craig's Cruisers
Spring Break Fun at Craig’s Cruisers
View All Craig's Cruisers
Doing More. Together.
Coopersville High School explorers lunch of the future
View All Doing More. Together.
ESCAPE Fire Safety
Watch What You Heat: National Burn Awareness Week …
View All ESCAPE Fire Safety
Ferris State University
FSU helps high school students receive college credit
View All Ferris State University
Fifth Third Bank
Fifth Third Bank: How to save money during the pandemic
View All Fifth Third Bank
Grand Rapids Public Museum
Grand Rapids Public Museum is now a ‘Museum for All’
View All Grand Rapids Public Museum
Great Lakes Crossing
Shop Great Lakes Crossing Outlet this Black Friday …
View All Great Lakes Crossing
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital
Teen cancer survivor shares her beautiful light
View All Helen DeVos Children's Hospital
John Ball Zoo
Maranda kicks of March is Reading Month at John Ball …
View All John Ball Zoo
Pediatric Dental Specialists of West MI
Don’t let the Ice break your smile!
View All Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan
Meijer
WMCAT Student creates Meijer Black History apparel
View All Meijer
Pine Rest
Pine Rest: Helping kids understand global conflict
View All Pine Rest
Priority Health
Priority Health talks Prenatal Infection Prevention …
View All Priority Health
Samaritas
Samaritas helps a family of six become a family of …
View All Samaritas
School News Network
Kent Career Tech Center creates a new generation …
View All School News Network
Wedgwood Christian Services
Join Wedgwood for State of the Child 2022!
View All Wedgwood Christian Services
Whitecaps
Whitecaps celebrate March is Reading Month
View All Whitecaps
YMCA
Kick off the New Year with YMCA of Greater Grand …
View All YMCA
Van Andel Institute
Grand Rapids Griffins go Purple for the 10th year!
View All Van Andel Institute
More Maranda
Coopersville High School explorers lunch of the future
Spring Break Fun at Craig’s Cruisers
Grand Rapids Public Museum is now a ‘Museum for All’
The power of healing through healthy foods
Some sweet fun for students!
Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide March 11th – 13th
Join Wedgwood for State of the Child 2022!
About Maranda
Maranda
View All Maranda