KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) —Maranda and the Park Party team surprised Washington Writers Academy in Kalamazoo with Park Party Recess.

The kids were overjoyed as they got to enjoy inflatable slides, fun houses, foods, princesses, dancing to music, giveaways, and a whole lot more. While the Park Party Recesses are not open to the public, this new format helps to support children in our community.

These events are made possible by great community partners like Meijer, Biggby, Milk Means More, Priority Health, Fifth Third Bank and others.