GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- It’s no secret the workforce has changed over the last few years. A record number of employees have left their jobs, leading to what’s been called the “great resignation” or “the big quit.” During AARP Real Possibilities, Floriza Genautis from Management Business Solutions describes the “great resignation.” Floriza also shares reasons why workers decided to leave their respective roles, explains the impact it has had on the economy, and lists solutions to resolve the issue. One solution includes hiring older adults to fulfill the employment void.

