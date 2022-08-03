GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-As Summer starts to come to a close we now have had a chance to stop and look back at all the fun we had this summer at the Park Party recesses. Maranda and the Park Party Team visited the kids at Wyoming, Muskegon, Battle Creek, West Ottawa, and Kalamazoo. The children at each school were quite surprised to see that their playground had turned into a party during recess. Kids had a blast playing in bounce houses, taking pictures with princesses, enjoying ice cream from Country Fresh, and so much more. As we look back at the Park Parties this season it is important to remember what this is all about. Reaching out to our kids and giving them support, especially now, as many are still catching up on their learning during the summer.

None of these park parties would be possible without the generosity of our partners. They have dedicated their time and efforts to make these parties unforgettable for hundreds of kids, as well as teachers. Biggby supplied free coffee for all the teachers at each Park Party Recess. Meijer Brought their food truck, country fresh had ice cream, all to make this a day to remember for these kids. We would like to say thank you to these partners for helping us put on another great season of Park Parties: Air Zoo, Battle Creek Community Foundation, Biggby, Country Fresh, Craig’s Cruisers, Doing More. Together., ESCAPE Fire Safety, Ferris State University, Fifth Third Bank, Meijer, Milk Means More, Pine Rest, Priority Health, Wedgwood Christian, YMCA.