GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The annual Hispanic festival is taking place this weekend at the Calder Plaza in downtown Grand Rapids. You will not want to miss all the fun taking place, including a fútbol tournament, dancing, great food, and music. There will be lots of dancing as several groups of Hispanic dancers will be there showcasing their culture. All the proceeds from the festival go to support programs at the Hispanic center. There is something special about the festival as so many people from West Michigan come out and showcase their culture.

Many people are involved to make this festival one to remember. There will be 40 sponsors there that will showcase a variety of services and products. There are also community members who are volunteering, such as the Grand Rapids Police Department Explorers. They are 14- to 20-year-olds who are learning what it takes to become a police officer and their responsibilities. It is support from community members that really makes Hispanic Festival a special time in downtown Grand Rapids.

We cannot forget about all the amazing food that will be at the festival. There is a great variety of different Hispanic foods that range anywhere from South American to Cuban. One place you will want to visit while attending all the festivities is Tamale’s Mary. They have some of the best tamales in Grand Rapids. Tamale’s Mary is making about 2,000 tamales for the weekend, so they are ready for your appetite. You can find more information about the Hispanic festival here.