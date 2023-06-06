GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Growing older and retiring doesn’t mean an individual has to slow down. In fact, seniors can continue to live an active life by transitioning into independent living.

One of the main reasons why older adults move into an independent living community is because they enjoy socializing, mobility and not having to worry about home maintenance. Waterford Place at Sunset Senior Communities offers independent living and engaging life enrichment activities.

Shelley DeBoer, life enrichment coordinator at Waterford Place, describes life for seniors in independent living, their onsite amenities and planned social activities for life enrichment. These activities include day trips, concerts, educational classes, worship services, arts and crafts, and more indicated on the senior living community’s website.

“We want to develop friendships; we want to do things that are fun, but we also want to do things that are new learning opportunities because you’re never too old to learn something new,” Shelley says.

Sponsored by Sunset Senior Communities