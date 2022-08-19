GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-Unique Models & Talent is celebrating 40-years of business, and they’re doing it in a big way! Vonda Hartung, owner of Unique Models is planning for the event of the season! The 40th anniversary gala will be black-tie, and guests will enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres, open bar and dancing to Grand Rapid’s Favorite DJ AB. One of the highlights will include the event fashion show, featuring designs from The Pamella Roland DeVos School of Fashion at Kendall College of Art and Design, along with other local boutiques. There will also be a Silent Auction with 100% of the proceeds going to benefit Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Foundation.

VIP guests will enjoy early entry, exclusive red carpet experience with champagne and reserved event seating. Click here to purchase tickets!

Gala Evening:



7:00 pm – 8:00 pm-Guests Arrive-Cocktail HourWalk the Red Carpet while enjoying an open bar and heavy hors d’oeuvres



8:15 pm – 9:00 pm-Fashion Show featuring DJ AB, Models featuring Kendall College of Art and Design Students from the Pamella Roland DeVos Fashion Program, Designer trunk shows by Susan, Second Dance, and Myrtle Mae’s Chic Boutique.



9:00 pm – 11:00 pm-‘PRETTY KOOL‘ Celebration continues with dancing to sets from the 70’s to now Pop band PRETTY KOOL!