GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-Unique Models & Talent, the largest and most established model and talent agency in West Michigan, is celebrating 40 years in business with the social event of the year on Friday, August 26, 7-11 p.m., at Frederik Meijer Gardens & sculpture Park.

To commemorate the exciting achievement, agency owner Vonda Hartung is giving back to a cause near and dear to her heart. Proceeds will benefit the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Foundation. Hartung’s Grandson Knox was diagnosed with leukemia just days before his third birthday in 2020. Thanks to the love, care and treatment provided at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, Knox is now in remission and continues treatments at HDVCH. Hartung’s Granddaughters, Grace and Lilly, were born premature at 25 and 29 weeks. They were cared for in the NICU at HDVCH for several months.

“It’s a miracle they all are happy healthy kids today. I truly want to thank [HDVCH] and help support its mission to fight for every child,” Hartung says.

The celebration will be emceed by WOTV’s Jordan Carson, a former model and talent with Unique, while Grand Rapid’s favorite DJ AB will fire up the dance floor. Guests will enjoy a silent auction, heavy hors d’oeuvres and open bar. A fashion show Spotlighting Unique’s top runway models will feature designs from The Pamella Roland DeVos School of Fashion at Kendall College of Art and Design, and other local boutiques. VIP guests and sponsors will be treated to early entry, reserved seating, and an exclusive Red-Carpet Experience, with champagne and photo ops with local celebrities.

Giving back to HDVCH is Hartung’s priority, however, she still promises to provide a fun evening for industry professionals, from models to creatives to clients, to mix and mingle. With a few surprise guests who are sure to warm your heart.

To purchase tickets, or become a sponsor, visit uniquemodelsandtalent.com.