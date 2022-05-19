GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-A fun fashion night out will help benefit the non-profit organization, Hope Packages. The night of fashion for a cause will help to provide overnight bags for children entering foster care. Often times, children are transitioning to a foster home in the night, and don’t have their own items to travel with them. Hope Packages helps to provide first night bags that include a new backpack, pajamas, socks, blankets, toiletries and more. These bags often provide comfort to children during this difficult time.

Click the video above to learn more!

The evening will take place on Thursday, May 26th at 7PM, at City Vu in Holland, Michigan. Donations of pajamas for older childern (size M, L, XL) are encouraged at the door. An additional drink ticket will be given for those who donate items.

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS!

Donatable items needed all throughout the year include:

M, L, and XL pajamas

underwear

blankets

socks

The evening will include a fashion show provided by Priscilla’s Boutique, food, cocktails and fun!

You can donate the items above at these drop off locations:

The businesses below host donation boxes for donations

*Please call to confirm hours:

Priscilla’s Boutique, 12330 James ST B100, Holland MI 49424

616-797-8867

Culver’s of Holland

3035 W Shore Dr., Holland MI 49424

Salon Professional Academy, 2975 West Shore Drive, Holland MI 49424

616-377-7400

Saunders Family Bakery, 102 S River, Holland MI 49423

616-848-7677

Great Lakes Clothing Care, 983 Butternut, Holland MI 49424

616-399-2793

Full Circle Creations, 139 E Main St, Zeeland MI 49464

616-795-3350

American House, 5812 Village Drive SW, Wyoming MI 49519

616-421-2675