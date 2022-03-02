GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Women owned businesses from across the state are coming to Grand Rapids for the Small Business Showcase. Enjoy shopping more than 70 different retailers, from clothing, to skin care, nail services, shoes and more! Attendees will enjoy a live DJ, cocktails, a hair show and big surprises. Click the video above to learn more!
Small Business Showcase
March 12th
2PM-6PM
Delta Hotel
3333 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512
Purchase tickets here!
- Individual tickets:
- $10 (until 3/9/2022)
- $20 (after 3/9/2022)
- $25 at the door