GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-Nashville was filled with country music stars throughout the weekend for CMA Fest 2022. See photos below from the live concerts at Nissan Stadium, which included Brothers Osborn, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Luke Combs.

CMA Fest, hosted by Dierks Bentley and Elle King will broadcast on MY ABC 4 West Michigan on Wednesday, August 3rd at 8PM.