GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV)- For the love of horses! Children and adults alike love animals, especially horses. For children and adults with a physical disability, interactions with a horse can bring joy, relaxation and peace. Here in West Michigan there’s a unique opportunity at Karin’s Horse Connection where people of all abilities are welcome to ride, learn and fall in love with the horses. Karin’s Horse Connection provides equine-centered therapeutic programs open to people of all ages and abilities. Jordan had the chance to go to the stables to check it all out! Click the video player above to watch!

Karin’s Horse Connection provides various programs including vaulting, therapeutic riding and field trips.

Legacy Stables, provides lessons, birthday parties, one-time rides, and horse camps.

Legacy Stables, (in the same location as KHC) provides riding programs to help riders build a special connection with a horse. Riding instructors do this by teaching safety, allowing riders to brush their horse/pony, teaching how to communicate with the horse, and more.

Mark your calendar for the annual HORSE AND HOOVES EVENT!

Saturday, September 10, 2022

2PM

8001 Patterson Ave SE,

Caledonia, Michigan

The event attracts supporters from across West Michigan. The proceeds will support therapeutic riding and adaptive vaulting scholarships. The goal is to raise $16,500, which provides 6-months for weekly lessons for 20 students. To purchase tickets and learn more visit the Karin’s Horse Connection Facebook Page.