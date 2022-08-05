GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-Thanks to the IM Kids 3rd Meal Program, in Ionia and Montcalm County, children are being provided with meals and hope. A new box truck will help transport more meals to children throughout the summer months, and through the school year.

Each day, the program supplies food to hundreds of children who would otherwise go without it. Providing children with nutritious meals has become increasingly important in helping them remain focused, healthy and nourished while navigating virtual schooling in remote environments.

To learn more and support this initiative, visit the IM KIDS 3rd Meal Facebook Page.