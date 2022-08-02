GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)- The hunger epidemic is an ongoing issue that many individuals and families continue to face globally, and it is also happening right here in our community. Over the past couple years, food insecurity has grown substantially due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but thanks to the IM Kids 3rd Meal Program in Ionia and Montcalm County, children are being provided with meals and hope.

Each day, the program supplies food to hundreds of children who would otherwise go without it. Providing children with nutritious meals has become increasingly important in helping them remain focused, healthy and nourished while navigating virtual schooling in remote environments.

To donate, visit the Ionia County Intermediate School District website. Your gift will make a tremendous impact on the lives of many children in Ionia and Montcalm counties.