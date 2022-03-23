GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Volunteering offers essential help to people in need, yet a student who volunteers their time can benefit just as much. Volunteering allows students to connect to their community and make it a better place. Even helping with the smallest tasks can make a real difference to the lives of people, animals, and organizations in need.
“Any little bit a volunteer can give helps the community. Any volunteer time makes a difference,” – Stacey Doran, transition specialist.
Lakewood MOCI students are giving back by volunteer one day a week at Manna’s Market. Students are not only giving back to their community but gaining valuable employment skills. Students learn to follow directions, take initiative, work as a team, learn new skills, and build confidence and self-esteem. Lakewood MOCI students volunteer their time at Manna’s Market one to two hours a week. For school-aged kids, volunteering builds social skills and develops awareness for their surroundings and their community. Volunteering can additionally help students improve their job search post graduation.
The primary goal of a MOCI program is skill acquisition. These skills range from the traditional academic
skills of reading, writing, and math to transition skills of pre-vocational training and participation in
community experiences.