GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The hunger epidemic is an ongoing issue that many individuals and families continue to face globally, and it is also happening right here in our community. Over the past couple years, food insecurity has grown substantially due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but thanks to the IM Kids 3rd Meal Program in Ionia and Montcalm County, children are being provided with meals and hope.

>>>Watch in the video above

Even throughout the summer months, the IM KIDS 3rd MEAL program supplies food to hundreds of children who would otherwise go without it. Providing children with nutritious meals has become increasingly important in helping them remain focused, healthy and nourished while navigating the summer months without knowing where the next meal will come from. This program helps so that local children no longer worry about a third meal.

To support the IM KIDS 3rd Meal Program visit www.imkids.org or call (616) 255-7264