GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-Hospice of Michigan invites the community to An Evening with Hemingway at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at the Listening Room, located at 123 Ionia Ave. SW 2nd Floor in Grand Rapids. The fundraiser will feature award-winning author Philip Greene, offer Hemingway-inspired cocktails and benefit the not-for-profit’s Open Access Program.

A noted Hemingway historian and cocktail connoisseur, Green is the author of “To Have and Have Another: A Hemingway Cocktail Companion.” During the evening, he will take attendees on a historical journey through the life of Ernest Hemingway centered around the cocktails that he was so fond of, and which often wove their way into his literary works, all while supporting and learning about Hospice of Michigan.

“With craft cocktails and the expertise of Philip Greene, An Evening with Hemingway will certainly be a night to remember,” said Roxanne Kiesling, philanthropy manager for Hospice of Michigan. “This unique fundraiser is a fun way to support Hospice of Michigan’s commitment to serve anyone who needs or seeks our care – at no cost to the patients and families. We’re thankful for all our partners, sponsors and community members for helping us provide quality care to every person, every time.”

Tickets are available at hom.org/hemingway for $150 per person. Ticket price includes a strolling dinner and craft cocktails. The event is exclusive to those 21 and older, and attendees should dress in business attire. All proceeds from the event benefit Hospice of Michigan’s Open Access Program which ensures all who need end-of life care in southwest Michigan and beyond have access to it, regardless of their age, diagnosis, or ability to pay.

An Evening with Hemingway is sponsored by Fifth Third Bank, CareLinc Medical Equipment, Lacks Enterprises, Inc., Pioneer Construction, The Steve and Amy Van Andel Foundation, Meijer and Miller Welding Supply. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available and start at $1,500.

For more information, visit hom.org/hemingway