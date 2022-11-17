GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-For 25-years, Marcie Hillary has been a champion of the Hospice of Michigan mission. Working as the spokesperson and champion for the organization, while also giving day after day of her time behind the scenes. Doing the work she loves in memory of her grandfather who received care from the organization when he needed it.

Last week Marcie was surprised by family members from across the state, Hospice of Michigan employees and board members who all say “thank you” for her incredible commitment to Hospice of Michigan over the years. We were there for the fantastic surprise!

