GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-The acclaimed play, “Tuesday’s With Morrie” by Mitch Albom and Jeffrey Hatcher will be center stage August 31-September 4, 2022. This will be the first time the play will be here in the state of Michigan. The performance on Wednesday, August 31 is a benefit, and will be followed by a talk back featuring Mitch Albom about the impact and importance of end-of-life and the care given at this time. Proceeds from the benefit performance will support the Hospice of Michigan Open Access Program, providing end-of-life care to anyone regardless of age, diagnosis or ability to pay.

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS.

Date: Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

Location: Wealthy Theatre, 1130 Wealthy St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506

Additional performances Sept 1 – 4, 2022