GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)- Music therapy is recognized in healthcare for its many benefits. The right kind of music has the power to bring comfort to patients physically, emotionally and spiritually, enhance relaxation and ease pain.

For those entering end of life care with Hospice of Michigan, music therapy can provide comfort and spiritual healing that other forms of treatment can not. Research has shown the many benefits of music therapy in patients, even those resistant to other treatments. Hospice of Michigan’s music therapists engage patients with music that is best suited for the patient’s preferences and needs.

For more information on the music therapy program with Hospice of Michigan visit www.HOM.org