GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-West Michigan Alliance for Veterans is a is an all-volunteer, non-profit foundation developed to help veterans. WMA4V currently provides services to West Michigan Veterans through the Veteran’s Housing Assistance Program, the West Michigan Veterans Assistance Program, the Veterans Greenhouse Collaboration, the PTSD off-site conference, and Habitat for Humanity. With a strong collaboration with Hospice of Michigan, the two organizations work to deliver the best services possible to our veterans.

Hospice of Michigan has several programs that help to assist veterans. The We Honor Veterans program allows Hospice of Michigan to educate, train and support through the following:

Streamline the referral/admission process for patients

Educate our staff and communities about the end-of-life needs of our veterans

Coordinate care with VA and other healthcare organizations

Provide veteran-to-veteran volunteer programs

Connect veterans and their families with community resources

Offer the services of staff and volunteers who are trained to meet the unique challenges faced by veterans and their families

In most instances, Medicare, Medicaid and other insurance providers cover the costs of hospice care. Veterans who are not covered under one of these agencies are covered under the Veterans Administration’s benefit program.