GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We are starting to see the first signs of spring outside with green popping up all over West Michigan. Friends of Grand Rapids Parks want to make sure we’re all able to enjoy greener, cleaner community parks, and that’s why the organization has teamed up again with Westside Grand for a city-wide cleanup day on April 15. Friends of Grand Rapids Parks also has big plans for planting more trees at the end of the month. April is the kickoff to the outdoor season and the organization is asking the community to get out and help get Grand Rapids ready for a beautiful year.

Arbor Fest will close out the month on April 28 and 29.

