GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s a great event coming up this week that lets you get out and be active while giving back to our West Michigan community.

West Michigan’s signature cycling event, the Grand Rapids Gran Fondo, returns to downtown Grand Rapids this Saturday and benefits the West Michigan Trails.

Grand Rapids Gran Fondo

Saturday, June 24

8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

130 Fulton St. W

GrGranFondo.com