Grand Rapids, Mich. (WOOD TV8)– A Grand Rapids-based Christian ministry will be bringing people together from all over the world to raise money for GEMS Girls’ Clubs. GEMS is a global ministry with over five

hundred active clubs globally. Being the “go-to ministry for girls’ spiritual growth,” GEMS provides

encouragement and fellowship opportunities to girls from toddlers to teens through club programs,

mentor resources, and girls’ activity kits.



The GEMS Annual Celebration Dinner will be held on September 19 and will feature sought-out

speakers, including author and founder of DO MORE GOOD®, Bill McKendry; author, speaker,

Executive Director of GEMS Girls’ Clubs, Cindy Bultema; and emceed by local TV personality and co-host of eightWest, Jordan Carson.



Cindy Bultema has served as the Executive Director of GEMS for over five years and has seen the

ministry flourish as a direct result of the annual Celebration Dinner. “Want to change the world?

Impact the life of a girl! And it’s so great to gather and celebrate lives changed through GEMS.

While our annual dinner provides encouragement to those already supporting GEMS, it is also a

“friendraising” opportunity for those who are champions of today’s girls and want to be a part of

‘more’ in making a difference in the lives of girls today,” explains Cindy.



Today’s girls are lonely, anxious, and craving connection. “At GEMS, we want every girl to know they

belong and are loved. We meet girls where they are and offer them the hope and resilience that

comes with realizing God’s love,” says Bultema. Some of the new resources created by GEMS are the

ReFyne app for tween girls, seasonal ShineBrightly Activity Boxes, and their newly released curriculum,

Act. Love. Walk.



This year’s Celebration Dinner theme is “Made For More.” Our girls today live in a less-than world.

Less opportunities, less hope, less joy. While it is true there are less teen pregnancies and less teen

car accidents, it’s also true that girls are at home isolated in their rooms with less connection. GEMS

believes girls are made for more! More faith, more connection, and more fun! Girls are deeply loved

by God and have much more to offer the world. That’s why GEMS is committed to providing safe,

welcoming spaces for girls to learn that they are LOVED while empowering them to change to their

world.



You invest in the life of God’s girls when you link arms with GEMS Girls’ Clubs. By joining the mission,

you can expand your reach to our strong audience of prominent business people and other

influencers.



Tickets for the Celebration Dinner are available through the GEMS website and by clicking here!

