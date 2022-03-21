BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOTV)-FireKeepers Casino Hotel is thrilled to announce the Grand Reopening of its Smoke ‘n Fire restaurant! The latest step in FireKeepers non-stop upgrades to its award-winning property, the new Smoke ‘n Fire features a dazzling new décor and upgraded menu to match. FireKeepers CEO Kathy George and Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi leadership will speak at the ceremony.



The ribbon cutting celebration and reveal will take place March 28, at 1 p.m. in the hotel lobby.

The public is invited to attend. The restaurant will open for service immediately following the ceremony.

FireKeepers Casino Hotel, located just off Interstate 94 at Exit 104 in Battle Creek, MI, has

been named Best Casino by audiences in Western Michigan and Northern Indiana, plus earned

multiple awards in the Casino Player Magazine Best of Gaming 2021 Native Midwest category.

FireKeepers was recognized as 2019 Employer of the Year by Michigan Works! Association and

was also selected as one of the Best Casinos to Work For by Casino Player Magazine.

FireKeepers’ signature restaurant, Nibi, is a multiple recipient of the Wine Spectator Award of

Excellence. The property features 2,900 slot machines, 70 table games, and a 22-table live

poker room. FireKeepers offers a AAA-rated Four Diamond resort-style hotel with 446 rooms, a

functional multi-purpose event center, six distinctive dining destinations, and multiple lounges.

FireKeepers is the title sponsor of the FireKeepers Casino 400, a NASCAR Cup Series race at

Michigan International Speedway, and a host of the FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship an

Epson Tour-Road to the LPGA golf event. For more information, visit

www.firekeeperscasino.com.