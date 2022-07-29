BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-Country Music powerhouses, Country Music powerhouses, Aaron Tippin, Sammy Kershaw and Collin Raye will scoot on over to the FireKeepers Casino Hotel Event Center with their Roots and Boots Tour on Sat., Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Sunday, July 31, 10 a.m., with prices starting at $29 + fees. Tickets will be available for purchase at firekeeperscasino.com or in-person at the FireKeepers Casino Hotel Box office. Aaron Tippin, made his debut on the country music scene over 30 years ago with his first hit single “You’ve Got to Stand for Something.” He continued to blaze his trail with other hits such as “I Wouldn’t have It Any Other Way” and “Kiss This.” Five of his albums are certified Gold, while his “Read Between The Lines” reached Platinum status. Tippins’ honest lyrics and impassioned vocals have helped build his large and devoted fan base.



Sammy Kershaw has made contributions to more than just the charts. In the course of breaking into the ranks of stardom in country music, his Platinum albums were propelled into the record books by hits such as “She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful,” “I Can’t Reach Her Anymore,” “National Working Woman’s Holiday,” “Love of My Life,” “Cadillac Style,” “Don’t Go Near the Water,” “Haunted Heart,” and many other milestones.

Collin Raye is nothing if not passionate. His soulful delivery has set country standards in searing ballads such as “Love, Me,” “In This Life,” “Not That Different” and “If I Were You.” Always an energizing showman, he has also blazed through such vivid rockers as “My Kind of Girl,” “That’s My Story,” “I Can Still Feel You” and “I Want You Bad.” With 24 top ten records, 16 #1 hits, and having been a 10-time male vocalist of the year nominee (5 CMA and 5 ACM), this truly electrifying performer remains one of the great voices of

our time.



Together the three stars have combined for more than 40 top 10 hits and sold more than

25 million albums. “Aaron Tippin, Sammy Kershaw and Collin Raye are among some of the most

recognizable country artist names and when they bring their hit music and share their

stories it will be an unforgettable night for country music fans,” stated Jim Wise,

FireKeepers VP of Marketing. “Fans will be flooded with memories when they hear some

of their favorite songs from the past and it will be a night for reminiscing in the Event

Center.”



