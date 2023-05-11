GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – An event to give a voice to thousands of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People took place in Grand Rapids recently. The community came out in a sea of red and marched through the streets in an effort to bring attention to all the lives tragically taken, to demand justice and to provide healing for those mourning their loss.

Rachael was there and has the story.

>>Take a look.

If someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, there is help. The National Native Helpline for Domestic Violence and Sexual Abuse is the Stronghearts 24/7 Native Helpline. Call 1-844-762-8483 or StrongheartsHelpline.org for culturally appropriate support and advocacy.

