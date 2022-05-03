GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Grand Rapids will host a peaceful march on May 5, 2022 for the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Day. Hosted by the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi, Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians.

The Tribes will wear red and march to remember our missing relatives in downtown Grand Rapids and bring awareness to the issue. Tribal members will share their personal stories of how this crisis has affected them personally. Everyone is welcome to attend. *Click the video to see the interview and learn more.

Why is this important?

More than 4 in 5 American Indian and Alaska Native women and men have experienced violence in their lifetime (National Institute of Justice Report)

Native women are 10 times more likely to be murdered than ALL other ethnicities (Urban Indian Health Institute)Murder is the third-leading cause of death for Native men aged 1-44, and sixth-leading cause of death among Native women aged 1-44 (Centers for Disease Control)

The United States implemented inhuman governmental policies toward Indian Nations and women. Congress in its 2009 Apology to Native Peoples acknowledged “years of official depredations, ill-conceived policies,” and apologized for the “many instances of violence, maltreatment, and neglect inflicted on Native Peoples by citizens of the United States.” (National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center)

Event:

Date: Thursday, May 5, 2022

Time: Noon to 3 p.m.

Location: Ah-Nab-Awen Park at 220 Front Ave. NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504

What: March for awareness on the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Day.

Sponsors: