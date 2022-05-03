GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Grand Rapids will host a peaceful march on May 5, 2022 for the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Day. Hosted by the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi, Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians.
The Tribes will wear red and march to remember our missing relatives in downtown Grand Rapids and bring awareness to the issue. Tribal members will share their personal stories of how this crisis has affected them personally. Everyone is welcome to attend. *Click the video to see the interview and learn more.
Why is this important?
Event:
Date: Thursday, May 5, 2022
Time: Noon to 3 p.m.
Location: Ah-Nab-Awen Park at 220 Front Ave. NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
What: March for awareness on the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Day.
Sponsors:
- Uniting Three Fires Against Violence
- Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Tribe of Pottawatomi Indians
- Pokagon Band of Potawatomi
- Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi
- FireKeepers Casino Hotel
- NHBP Tribal Court
- Gun Lake Investments
- Waséyabek Development Company, LLC
- City of Grand Rapids