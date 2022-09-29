GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-FireKeepers Casino Hotel has, for the third consecutive year, received the prestigious honor of being the highest ranked gaming company to be named to Forbes’ annual list of America’s Best In-State Employers. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was recently announced and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.



Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to compile the list by surveying 70,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees. Participants were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family, and to nominate organizations other than their own. The final list ranks the 1,382 employers that received the most recommendations. FireKeepers ranked 50th, and was the highest ranked casino.

“Receiving this acknowledgement for the third year in a row, shows our focus on maintaining a positive environment and rewarding culture for our Team Members is working,” stated Frank Tecumseh, VP of Human Resources for FireKeepers. “Our vision is to be the employer of choice, not only in Michigan, but also throughout the gaming industry.”

FireKeepers employs nearly 2,000 Team Members, and is one of the Battle Creek region’s leading employers. Since its 2009 opening, the company has paid out more than $700 million in salaries and benefits. FireKeepers welcoming, engaging, enthusiastic, and appreciative approach to service applies not only to guests, but also to co-workers, creating a family-like environment within the team. FireKeepers regularly

celebrates its Team Members with incentive bonuses, Team Member Appreciation Days and Team Member Rallies (with exciting prizes and drawings) to celebrate and motivate the team.



To learn more about FireKeepers Casino’s workplace culture, or to become a FireKeepers Team Member, visit www.firekeeperscasino.com/careers, or visit the next career fair on Oct. 4!