GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-FireKeepers Casino Hotel, a company and workforce that prides itself on over a decade of community service throughout southwest Michigan, is taking their community involvement a step further and rolling out a new program for Team Members. Community Keepers is a workplace philanthropy program designed to make it easier for Team Members to contribute time and/or give financially to charitable efforts on a local, regional or national scale.

Along with this program, the company is initiating a Volunteer Time Off program, where Team Members have a separate pool of time off to use for Community Keepers volunteer work. FireKeepers and the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi believe in bettering the community for the next seven generations, and beyond. Volunteering time, skills, and resources is an important part of the culture, while also incorporating the tribe’s Seven Grandfather Teachings (Love, Respect, Bravery, Truth, Honesty, Humility, and Wisdom). The Community Keepers program is designed to empower Team Members as community. Encouraging them to work to make a difference concerning causes that matter to all.



“From the start, our goal at FireKeepers has been to improve the local community,

because it is simply the right thing to do,” stated FireKeepers Casino Hotel CEO, Kathy

George. “We have already been able to impact more people than we ever could have

imagined, and we take enormous pride in witnessing this process. FireKeepers Team

Members have a unique opportunity to make an impact on the world, whatever their role,

they have the power to make a positive change.”



The engagement platform is designed to offer opportunities for those actively looking to give back to local communities, as well as a space to connect and come together to support meaningful projects. It allows for Team Members to make and track charitable contributions via payroll deductions, and organize hands-on volunteer opportunities. FireKeepers takes great pride in being good stewards for the community. A perfect example of one way FireKeepers works to make a difference is through The Fire Hub in Battle Creek, a first of its kind non-profit organization combining a restaurant and bakery with a Food Pantry to distribute food to neighbors in need.

Another spoke of the Fire Hub is a greenhouse and garden, located nearby on unrefined tribal land, growing fresh, organic produce to provide free of charge to area schools for their salad bars.

FireKeepers also repackages and freezes unused food from its production kitchens to donate to the area food bank. FireKeepers hosts multiple blood drives and food collections each year, as well as a holiday toy drive, all benefiting the local community.



To learn more about FireKeepers Casino Hotel, visit firekeeperscasino.com.