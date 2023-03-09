GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Every year, FireKeepers Casino Hotel and its owners give millions of dollars to state and local initiatives as part of a revenue sharing agreement with the state. We got a chance to be a part of their revenue sharing day announcement earlier this month, as Firekeepers continues to live local, and give local, across our state.

The Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi (NHBP), owners of Firekeepers Casino Hotel, contributed exceeding $26 million to both the State of Michigan and the FireKeepers Local Revenue Sharing Board last week. According to the press release, Jamie Stuck, Tribal Council Chairperson for the NHBP, said the following:

“These distributions reflect the ability of FireKeepers management and staff to leverage a beautiful property to attract and retain guests from across the region. They faced challenges from staggering inflation and high gas prices, to tight labor markets and growing competition, with enthusiasm, and a compelling competitive drive to deliver excellent service.” Jamie Stuck, Tribal Council Chairperson for the NHBP

Read the full press release here!