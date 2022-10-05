BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-Firekeepers Casino Hotel is continuing its commitment of giving back to the community. FireKeepers will collect loose change and slot machine vouchers to donate to local charities. Starting on October 5, there will be collection boxes around the casino floor where guests will be able to drop loose change and slot machine vouchers. Quarterly, the casino will donate all the money collected to various charities around the area. Charities that will benefit from the loose change initiative will change regularly, but will include non-profits such as the Haven of Rest Ministry, South Michigan Food Bank, and SAFE Place, among other local charities.

Since opening, FireKeepers has focused on reinvesting in the community, by supporting hundreds of charitable endeavors throughout Michigan and neighboring states with in-kind donations and sponsorships. The company’s most significant investment is The Fire Hub restaurant in downtown Battle Creek, which opened in 2017, and combines a restaurant and bakery with an adjacent dignified Kendall Street Food Pantry, operating as an agency of the South Michigan Food Bank.

“Giving back has become the identity of FireKeepers Casino Hotel. From our multiple food, coat, toy and blood drives FireKeepers Casino Hotel has consistently helped our neighbors in need” stated FireKeepers VP of Marketing, Jim Wise. “This loose change initiative is just another way that we will help give back to local charities. We encourage guests to drop their loose change or slide the slot machine vouchers in the boxes!”

FireKeepers Casino Hotel is owned and operated by the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi