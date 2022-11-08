GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-In an effort to continue helping those less fortunate in the community, The Fire Hub restaurant will be feeding neighbors in need again this Veterans Day and Thanksgiving. Veterans from the VA Medical Center will enjoy a delicious meal provided to them by The Fire Hub and FireKeepers Culinary Team on Veterans Day. This year, The Fire Hub will be taking the meals to them via FireKeepers Food Truck! The food truck will be providing meals at the VA on Thursday, Nov. 10, for veterans in residence, those receiving outpatient care, and for staff members on site.



For the sixth year in a row, The Fire Hub will also provide a traditional Thanksgiving dinner for Battle Creek area neighbors in need. The restaurant will close to the public to accommodate this effort. Pre-packed meals will be served to-go at Battle Creek Central High School, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24. Anyone in need is welcome to pick up to-go meals during this time.



Last year, The Fire Hub was able to provide more than 500 Thanksgiving dinners, and

expect to do even more this year! Anyone interested in receiving a hot meal on Thanksgiving Day can call The Fire Hub at 269.753.0065 for more information.

The Fire Hub, located on the corner of Kendall Street and Dickman Road in Battle Creek, MI, is owned and operated by FireKeepers Casino Hotel. A first of its kind non-profit, hands-on investment by a casino operator, The Fire Hub blends a restaurant and food pantry to help those less fortunate. For more information visit www.firehubbc.com.



FireKeepers Casino Hotel is owned and operated by the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of

the Potawatomi.