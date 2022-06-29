BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-FireKeepers is introducing a family fun carnival to the schedule of events at Battle Creek Country Club for the FireKeepers Casino Hotel Golf Championship, an Epson Tour – Road to the LPGA event! Family Fairway Fun Day will take place Thursday, July 28 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Battle Creek Country Club. The fun golf-themed event is completely free and open to the public! Activities include meet and greets with the Ladies of the LPGA EPSON Tour, inflatables, carnival games, drawings for NASCAR tickets, bikes, area fun packages, plus free food for all!



“We are so proud to be bringing the Road to the LPGA back to Battle Creek for the 9th consecutive year! Adding the Fairway Family Fun Night to the event is a great opportunity for families to come out to the course, connect with some of the players and learn about the tournament,” stated Kathy George, Tournament Director and FireKeepers CEO. “Then, come back and cheer them on during tournament play over the weekend!”



Fairway Family Fun Night is just part of the exciting happenings taking place at Battle Creek Country Club during the FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship! The week leading up to the tournament encompasses several community outreach opportunities including the Kids Clinic, bringing neighborhood children to the golf course for an afternoon of fun and learning with professional golfers!

There are also pro-am events, as well as a tee-off party to start the week. The tournament takes place July 29 – 31, where 144 players – the future stars of the LPGA, will battle it out for a share of the $200,000 prize pool, bonus points for the Potawatomi Cup, and, of course, their chance to play in the LPGA Tour next season.

Partnership opportunities, along with sponsorship packages, are available for regional companies or individuals to support the tournament.

Volunteers are an essential part of the success of this tournament, with a need for approximately 200 volunteers during match play, as well as host families to house and approximately 75 players. All are encouraged to join in on the opportunity.

To learn more about these opportunities, visit firekeeperscasino.com/things-to-do/fkchc.



FireKeepers Casino Hotel donates all proceeds earned from the event to the South Michigan Food Bank. The food bank works tirelessly to provide hunger relief, nutrition education, and hope to those in need in South Michigan. For more information on the tournament, or to get involved, visit firekeeperscasino.com/things-to-do/fkchc