GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The 10th annual FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship is back June 9-11, bringing world-class Ladies Professional Golf to the Battle Creek Country Club. Tickets are by donation, and the net proceeds from the tournament will be donated to The South Michigan Food Bank, whose mission is to enhance the quality of life for those struggling with hunger in South Michigan. There are volunteer and host housing opportunities available, as well as sponsorship opportunities. Find out more information about the championship or sign up to volunteer here!

FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship

Battle Creek Country Club

318 Country Club Drive, Battle Creek

Friday, June 9 – Sunday, June 11

Tournament play is 7:30am – 6:00pm on Friday & Saturday

7:30am – Approx. 4:00pm on Sunday

Sponsored by FireKeepers Casino Hotel.