BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOTV)-FireKeepers Casino Hotel celebrated the Grand Reopening of its Smoke ‘n Fire restaurant, showing off a complete remodel of the dining room along with an overhauled menu, creating a dining experience worthy of the name Smoke ‘n Fire.

From the moment guests arrive at Smoke ‘n Fire, the mood of the dining room is set with smoky black and fiery red hues from the ground up, beginning with custom designed carpet. The lighting takes the eye up with crimson and orange; the treatments in the room continue the wood and smoke theme. With all of the design details culminating in a contemporary, high-end dining experience.

The revamped menu features a few Smoke ‘n Fire classics, including the guest favorite Brawler Burger, in addition to soon-to-be favorites that take the dining experience even further. Featuring a country comfort section with classics such as Gulf Shrimp & Grits, and Smokey Mac & Cheese; a fire section highlighting USDA Prime steaks and seafood, a smoke section starring succulent smoked meats from Southern Pride smokers; and an amazing assortment of side dishes to accompany every delectable dish.

“The FireKeepers Team along with our construction partners, Moore Trosper Construction Co, and Fishbeck Architecture, have truly taken the Smoke ‘n Fire name to heart creating a memorable, upscale restaurant for our guests to enjoy,” stated FireKeepers Casino Hotel’s CEO, Kathy George. “The new design, paired with an amazing menu, and the great guest service our team provides is a recipe for a wonderful experience that we can’t wait for our guests to have.”

Smoke ‘n Fire is located near the Hotel Entrance, and is open from 7 a.m. – 11 p.m. daily, serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The complete menu is available at firekeeperscasino.com/restaurants/smoke-n-fire