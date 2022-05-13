GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-A fun fashion night out will help benefit the non-profit organization, Hope Packages. The night of fashion for a cause will help to provide overnight bags for children entering foster care. Often times, children are transitioning to a foster home in the night, and don’t have their own items to travel with them. Hope Packages helps to provide first night bags that include a new backpack, pajamas, socks, blankets, toiletries and more. These bags often provide comfort to children during this difficult time.

The evening will take place on Thursday, May 26th at 7PM, at City Vu in Holland, Michigan. Donations at the door are encouraged. An additional drink ticket will be given for those who donate items.

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS!

Donatable items needed include:

M, L, and XL pajamas

underwear

blankets

socks

The evening will include a fashion show provided by Priscilla’s Boutique, food, cocktails and fun!

