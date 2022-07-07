GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-Fashion for a Future is annual event that brings fashion and philanthropy together! Each year the event is put on by Hope for Single Moms, a local non-profit helping single moms focus on a career education, but also provides community, life assistance and mentoring. The organization helps to provide stability for families, where every child has a supportive environment to thrive. Hope for Single moms stands on four main pillars which include education, community, mentoring, and life assistance. In order to sustain these programs, community support is crucial. That’s where the Fashion for a Future runway show comes into play.

Last year, the event is a huge success, and well attended by local supporters of the organization. Now in its second year, fashions will be created by local fashion designer, RC Caylan. During the event, a table-to-table fashion show will be held where local models and are celebrities will wear designs from local boutiques, including Susan Krews Verhulst and Georgie’s Consignment. The evening means a lot to people in the community who support the organization’s mission, but also for those who have walked in the footsteps of a single mom, and understand that organizations like Hope for Single Moms can provide much-needed support to moms and their children.

“As a single mom, I understand the difficulties in raising kids alone and trying to build a career at the same time. The mission of Hope For Single Moms is to change the future for not only single moms, but for their kids, as well. I’m excited to once again support Fashion For a Future as emcee. The organization is one of a kind in supporting single moms, and I’m thrilled to be back for the second annual fashion fundraiser”. -Jennifer Feuerstein, AARP Associate State Director, and Real Possibilities with AARP host.

Fashion for a Future will take place on September 8, 2022, at New Vintage Place, in Grand Rapids. Doors will open at 5:30PM, dinner and silent auction begin at 6:00PM. The fashion show will take place at 6:30PM. Featured fashion show will begin at 7:30PM with RC Caylan Atelier. Tickets are $125 per person. Click the link below to purchase tickets.

Tickets are available here!