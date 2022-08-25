GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-We’ve heard that animals have the power to heal. That is exactly what the horses have the ability to do at The Barn for Equine Learning. Horses are paired with licensed social workers to create healing for children and adults who have mental health issues or have experienced trauma. Horse therapy is just one of the many programs that the barn offers.

Nestled back on 40 acres in Lowell, it’s a peaceful place where people come to connect, learn and grow. to see more about their programs visit The Barn for Equine Therapy website.

EVENT:

Step out for a boot-scootin’ good time to benefit the barn!

It’s the 5th annual Barn Benefit Weekend! On September 23rd, the barn will host the annual event with dinner in the barn, silent auction and program which includes the horses. The event will take place from 6-9PM. Click the video above to watch more!

You can also step out to the Open House on September 24th from 11AM-3PM. Bring the family and enjoy crafts, pony rides, games, lunch and more! For tickets call (616) 690-0646 or email thebarnforel@gmail.com

The Barn for Equine Learning is located at 3203 Timpson Ave SE, Lowell, MI 49331.