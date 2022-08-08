GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.- In an effort to ensure West Michigan kids are ready to head back to school this year, Van Andel Arena is hosting a school supply drive to benefit West Michigan schools. Donate new, unopened school supplies to enter to win tickets to see Pitbull’s “Can’t Stop Us Now Tour” at Van Andel Arena on August 30, 2022.

As an active philanthropic, Pitbull is a huge advocate for education and support for youth. Through his work, he has helped fund and support different organizations and foundations to help make sure kids have access to education, healthcare, and other initiatives.

Donations can be dropped off to several locations throughout the month of August. Three winners will be selected to win tickets to see Pitbull featuring Iggy Azalea at Van Andel Arena on August 30th.

Donations may be dropped off to the ASM Global Grand Rapids Office located on the skywalk level at DeVos Place starting Wednesday, August 10 until Monday, August 29 between 8AM – 5PM, Monday through Friday, and on the Van Andel Arena plaza, prior to the show on Tuesday, August 30 between 6PM – 8PM. Each person who donates will be entered into a drawing to win a pair of floor tickets to the Pitbull concert and show merchandise. Donations made at the ASM Global office or dropped off to the Van Andel Arena plaza will benefit Grand Rapids Public Schools.

The Hispanic Center of Western Michigan will also be collecting school supplies from Wednesday, August 10 until Friday, August 12. Donations can be dropped off between 9AM and 12PM or 1PM and 5PM at 1204 Cesar E. Chavez Ave SW in Grand Rapids. All who donate will be entered to win a family 4-pack of tickets to the Pitbull show. Donations made to the Hispanic Center of Western Michigan will benefit the Hispanic Center’s La Escuelita Pre-School programs.

Back in 2021, Trackhouse Racing Team announced they were adding Pitbull as part of their ownership group. To recognize Pitbull’s involvement with NASCAR, help Berlin Raceway “stuff the racecar” with school supplies on Saturday, August 20 at their Kids Night race. Donations can be dropped off between 4:30PM – 6:30PM that day. All who donate will be entered to win a pair of tickets to Pitbull at Van Andel Arena. Berlin will also be offering a Pitbull inspired Fireball drink special at their Left Turn Lounge on August 20. Tickets to the race are available in advance or at the door, and kids 15 and under get in free. Race tickets are not required to enter to win. All school supplies collected at Berlin Raceway will benefit Cherry Health – Heart of the City Pediatrics.

How To Donate

WHEN : Wednesday, August 10 – Monday, August 29, 8AM – 5PM, Monday – Friday

WHERE : ASM Global Office at DeVos Place, 303 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids

WHEN : Wednesday, August 10 – Friday, August 12, 9AM – 12PM or 1PM – 5PM

WHERE : Hispanic Center of Western Michigan, 1204 Cesar E Chavez Ave SW, Grand Rapids

WHEN : Saturday, August 20, 4:30PM – 6:30PM

WHERE : Berlin Raceway, 2060 Berlin Fair Dr, Marne

WHEN : Tuesday, August 30, 6PM – 8PM