GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8) – Leaders from Consumers Energy, ArtPrize, and Grand Rapids Public Schools have announced that GRPS sophomore Eleanor Broberg won the 2022 SmartArt competition at ArtPrize with her artwork called The Metamorphosis. The SmartArt contest is an annual student art competition focused on clean energy-related subjects.

Broberg won a $2,000 scholarship and a new MacBook courtesy of Consumers Energy. The winner’s artwork, along with the art from all top 10 finalists, will also be on display during ArtPrize on a large banner hanging outside the Consumers Energy electric substation downtown at Fulton Street and Market Avenue.

“The Consumers Energy SmartArt contest is an incredible opportunity to celebrate Grand Rapids Public Schools high school artists, and we are so impressed with Eleanor’s work and her understanding of the importance of a clean energy future,” said Carolyn Bloodworth, Consumers Energy’s executive director of corporate giving who spoke at an event Sunday. “All 10 finalists produced pieces that were inspiring and spoke about why it’s important to protect our planet for their generation and for generations to come. We are grateful for our partnership with GRPS and ArtPrize so we can give these students a platform to demonstrate their talents.”

“Climate change, sustainability, and renewable energy aren’t just buzzwords anymore. These are concepts that are shaping our future,” said Dr. Leadriane Roby, GRPS superintendent. “We often talk about the fact that it takes a community to support our scholars and these partners are serious about uplifting our children. To our scholars – we are proud of your work, this community if proud of you, and you should be proud of your work.”

Broberg said her work was heavily inspired by both American and Scandinavian folk art. Read the full description of their art here.

Artwork from the finalists included oil pastels, pencil/charcoal drawing, painting, ceramics, and mixed media. They were selected from 41 entries.

The 10 finalists, along with their artwork title, grade, and high school are, in alphabetical order:

Billie Beresford, Flippant, 12 th , C.A. Frost

, C.A. Frost Eleanor Broberg, The Metamorphosis, 10 th , City

, City Aramy Escalante, The Source of Life, 12 th , Ottawa Hills

, Ottawa Hills Alexis Harriman, The Story of Our Environment, 12 th , C.A. Frost

, C.A. Frost Attyn Marshall, Twin Sisters, 11 th , GR Museum

, GR Museum Ivy Maynard, By a Thread, 10 th , City

, City Logan Richter, Sea Change, 12 th , GR Museum

, GR Museum Abigail Strand, Growing Renewables, 10 th , City

, City Tobin Venegas, The Time We Have Left, 11 th , GR Museum

, GR Museum Ellery Younts, Dive Deeper, 12th, C.A. Frost

ArtPrize is an open, independently organized international art competition. It celebrates artists working in all mediums from anywhere in the world and is open to any creative with an artwork to enter and a venue willing to host it. For 18 days, art is exhibited throughout the city in public parks and museums, in galleries and vacant storefronts, in bars and on bridges. ArtPrize runs until Oct. 2.

The SmartArt competition began in 2013. This is the ninth year of the contest after being canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19.

Consumers Energy is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS), providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.