GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD)- Electric cars are all the rage these days, you see them all over the roads. Now, many West Michigan companies are harnessing the power of electric in on-and-off-road vehicles, in many industries, including construction.



We got the chance to see how Consumers Energy is helping a Kalamazoo area business eliminate emissions, reduce operating costs, and simplify vehicle maintenance by transitioning some of their fleet to electric vehicles.

The Power MI Fleet program by Consumers Energy helps install new Level 2 and Direct Current fast chargers based on a business’s needs. It also provides charger rebates, and the program supports on and off-road vehicles as well.



Sponsor: Consumers Energy