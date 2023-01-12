GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-The Grand Rapids Chamber’s annual Diversity & Talent Summit – West Michigan’s premier diversity and inclusion summit – explores the latest DEI trends to enhance business success and how business leaders and community members can Rise Together.

CEOs, C-Suite leaders, Chief Diversity Officers, DEI practitioners, human resources professionals, and talent acquisition specialists will receive actionable information and key takeaways to grow their organizational capacity.

Following the morning program, participants were able to take a deeper dive into DEI initiatives in afternoon work groups. Work group sessions will explore practical steps on a roadmap towards igniting, implementing and innovating effective DEI. Consumers Energy, along with other community-focused businesses took part in the summit where their employees served as featured speakers. Click the video player above to watch the story.

Summit Chair

Christina Keller | President & CEO, Cascade Engineering

Featured Speakers

Renée Cummings | Professor of Practice in Data Science, University of Virginia

Steve L. Robbins, Ph.D. | Chief “What If” Officer, S.L. Robbins and Associates

Angela Thompkins | Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer, Consumers Energy Margaret Mary G. Wilson, MD | Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, UnitedHealth Group



