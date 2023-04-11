Electric poles with many cables located along rural country road with clear blue sky in background.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – To better prevent power outages during severe weather like we saw in April, Consumers Energy announced plans in 2023 to install more than 120 new automation devices called ATRs on our power grid. ATRs are cutting-edge reliability technologies that isolate problems on electric lines and transfer power automatically. The 2023 ATR deployment plan will target areas that have been most impacted by outages over the past several years, including 18 ATR loops in the Grand Rapids area (each loop has 2-6 ATR units).

The majority of the 2023 ATRs are expected to be complete and online this summer.

The company continuously invests in the grid to increase safety, prevent outages, and better serve customers, including $15 million budgeted annually for ATRs. Their overall $5.4 billion electric reliability plan serves Michigan today while investing and innovating to meet the challenges of the future.

If you’re interested in learning more, here’s a video with more info about how ATRs work and a link to the full press release: click here